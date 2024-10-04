State Superintendent Ryan Walters Files Motion To Dismiss Defamation Lawsuit

State Superintendent Ryan Walters has filed a motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought against him by Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller.

By: News 9

The controversy began in July when Miller questioned why his district did not receive its Title I funding. In response, Walters referred to Miller as a “liar” and a “clown” during a news conference, prompting Miller to file the lawsuit.

In an interview with News 9 in August, Walters defended his remarks.

“He’s lying … he continues to lie,” Walters said. “The Tulsa World gives him a weekly column for him to lie, and they splash it on their papers.

In his motion to dismiss, Walters asserts that his comments were made in the course of his official duties, which he claims grants him immunity from liability in this case.