Thunder Center Isaiah Hartenstein To Miss First 5-6 Weeks Of NBA Season After Hand Fracture

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 9:48 am
The Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein will miss several weeks of the NBA season after suffering a hand injury in the preseason game against Denver on Tuesday, the team announced Thursday.
The Thunder organization said Hartenstein, who signed a 3-year, $87 million contract with the Thunder over the summer, received a small, nondisplaced fracture in his left hand, which is his dominant hand.
A nondisplaced fracture is a crack or break in the bone that does not alter the bone's alignment. Hartenstein is expected to miss the first 5-6 weeks of the 2024-25 season and will be reevaluated at that time.
The Thunder's next matchup is at home, where the team welcomes the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks.
The Thunder's first game of the 2024-25 season is Oct. 24, where they will travel to face the Denver Nuggets.
