Alex Cameron reflects on the legacy of colleague and friend Gary England

News 9’s Alex Cameron reflects on the life and legacy of legendary meteorologist Gary England, remembering his serious dedication to public safety, trailblazing career, and deep connection with Oklahomans.

By: Alex Cameron

As tributes pour in following the death of former News 9 Chief Meteorologist Gary England, longtime News 9 reporter and Washington Bureau Chief Alex Cameron is remembering the man he called a colleague, a friend, and a lifesaver.

“Very sad to hear this news, but so many great memories and so many great things to say about Gary,” Cameron said. “Before I came to Oklahoma City in 1995 to take the job at News 9, I read up on Mr. England. I knew he was already basically a legend in Oklahoma City, read about all of his innovations in severe weather forecasting.”

It didn’t take long for Cameron to realize just how true that reputation was.

“Within a year, he’s making a cameo appearance in the blockbuster movie Twister, so I was like, wow, this guy really is the man.”

Cameron recalls traveling with England to San Diego for a story on a major El Niño event. It gave him a closer look at the man behind the radar.

“I really realized that he’s a very down-to-earth guy. He likes to have fun. He likes to kid. But as anyone who watched him also knew, he was extremely serious when it came to severe weather. I mean, deadly serious.”

That seriousness was never more clear than on May 3, 1999, a day many Oklahomans will never forget.

“Like every other reporter at the station that day, I was out with my late friend, photographer Greg Blackwood, trying to position ourselves best to cover the tornadoes and the aftermath, and we were listening to Gary on the radio,” Cameron said. “I will never forget his words. I think this is a direct quote, but he said several times that day, ‘If you don’t get underground, you’re going to die.’”

As someone raised on the East Coast, Cameron admitted the words struck him as possibly exaggerated, until he saw the devastation.

“Cars up in trees, foundations wiped clean. The ground itself wiped clean of any vegetation. Blades of grass impaled on telephone poles. After seeing that, I realized that what Gary had said was not hyperbolic at all. It was spot on. And there’s no doubt in my mind, he saved a lot of lives that day.”

England’s impact stretched beyond the newsroom and storm coverage. Cameron remembers his first appearance at the Oklahoma State Fair, where he learned how deeply Oklahomans loved their chief meteorologist.

“I happened to get scheduled to make an appearance at the same time Gary was making an appearance. And I heard that Gary had this pig, Spike, that would do public appearances with him,” Cameron said with a laugh. “There was hardly anyone interested in talking to me, but the line to see Gary, to meet Gary, to have their picture taken with Gary and Spike was out of the tent, around the tent.”

It’s just one of many moments that stick with Cameron, who says England’s legacy goes far beyond forecasts.

“So many great memories of Gary England, so much appreciation for what he did for Oklahoma. So rest in peace, Gary,” Cameron said. “And I take some comfort knowing that up in heaven right now, it’s Friday night in the big town.”

