Oklahoma City Thunder To Face Atlanta Hawks In Final NBA Preseason Matchup

Coming off a win against Denver, the Oklahoma City Thunder return to the Paycom Center on Thursday to face the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday in the team's final NBA preseason game.

The Thunder are coming off a win Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Now, the Thunder return to Oklahoma City as the team prepares to face the Hawks, led by star player and Norman, Oklahoma, native Trae Young.

Tipoff at the Paycom Center is set for 7 p.m.

Additionally, the Thunder are celebrating military heroes by giving away two free tickets to 500 military heroes for the Veteran's Day game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

To nominate current or former military members, and give them the chance to win free tickets, click here.