Go Thunder Crazy with Shop Good

Oklahoma City's Shop Good releases unique Thunder gear, highlighting the excitement surrounding the NBA Finals. Falk emphasizes the importance of supporting local businesses for a thriving community.

By: Addie Crawford, Victor Pozadas

-

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch says Thunder Up! with Addie Crawford and her special guest Justin Falk, co-owner of Shop Good in Oklahoma City, as they talk about the stores new Thunder swag they're offering for people to check out.

The shirt designs were created by Falk, and showcase a variety of Thunder hype just in time for the NBA Finals.

"That's my favorite part of this job," he said. "You know, designing the shirts and getting to hold something physical that we made."

The Shop has been selling a popular 'O,K,C' three-shirt set that people have been wearing to games and events around town.

"It was just an idea for a window display, so we created five or six of them," he said. "We just got so many requests for them that we eventually created another batch that people could buy."

The response from the community towards Shop Good's Thunder merch has been strong, and the business plans on bringing more Thunder-themed clothes and accessories to their customers.

"The excitement around this team and how they're performing, it's really bringing the community together," Falk said. "The impact for us and other downtown businesses just can't be overstated."

Falk expressed the importance of supporting local businesses, and the overarching effect it can have on the community and state as a whole.

"The money goes back into the local economy," he said. "It supports people that live in the area. It supports your neighbors."

By buying local, Falk said you get to keep and maintain what makes OKC such an individual and unique city.

Shop Good is located at 1007 N. Broadway Ave, and you can visit their official website to check out more Thunder gear.

NBA Finals Game 2 coverage

OKC Thunder NBA Finals

Keys to the NBA Finals for the Oklahoma City Thunder



