Medical Minute: Sleep Apnea In Kids Misdiagnosed As ADHD

Experts warn that undiagnosed sleep apnea in children can mimic ADHD, leading to misdiagnosis and long-term health and academic problems.

By: News 9

A good night's sleep is crucial for daily functioning, yet many children may not be getting enough rest due to undiagnosed sleep apnea, according to medical experts. Sleep apnea, a condition that disrupts breathing during sleep, can lead to long-term health complications if left untreated.

Pediatric neurologist Eric Viorritto said sleep apnea can significantly impact academic performance and behavior. "Children with obstructive sleep apnea are anywhere from three to five times as likely to perform poorly academically, and up to seven times as likely to have behavioral issues at school," he said.

Studies suggest that up to 25% of children diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) may actually have sleep apnea. Viorritto noted that the symptoms of sleep apnea, such as difficulty concentrating and daytime fatigue, often mimic ADHD, leading to misdiagnosis.

Sleep apnea is more than just a sleep disorder—it can pose serious health risks later in life. "Someone who's 27 or 28 years old and now struggling with health problems that could have been prevented, you know, that's a real tragedy," Viorritto said.

The American Sleep Apnea Association recommends that parents monitor their children's sleep patterns closely. Infants require at least 14 hours of sleep, toddlers need 11 to 14 hours, preschoolers should get 10 to 13 hours, and school-age children, including teens, need 8 to 10 hours of sleep per night.

Recognizing sleep apnea early can make all the difference in preventing both academic and health challenges later in life.