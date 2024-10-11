Medical Minute: Long COVID-19 Symptom Treatments

About one-third of COVID-19 survivors experience long COVID symptoms, but researchers at Northwestern Medicine have made a breakthrough that could lead to a potential treatment.

Kevin Tenney, a COVID-19 patient diagnosed in January 2021, struggled with persistent symptoms, including trouble sleeping and chronic coughing. He participated in a study at the Northwestern Medicine Comprehensive COVID-19 Center, where doctors used lung CT scans to monitor his condition.

“I remember getting a couple of CT scans, and Dr. Sala mentioned I had a little inflammation, some nodules, and a thick bronchial wall, which was probably causing the coughing,” Tenney said.

Dr. Mark Sala, Tenney’s physician and senior author of the study, discovered scar tissue was forming in Tenney’s lungs and those of other participants. Lab tests identified a specific cell type driving the scarring. This finding suggests that targeting these cells with medication could prevent irreversible lung damage.

“The implication is that if you can find a drug to target these cells specifically, it might help prevent the downstream injury and scar tissue,” Sala said. He noted that the research could also benefit patients with other pulmonary conditions, including pulmonary fibrosis.

Tenney, who has recovered from COVID-19 three times, expressed gratitude for being part of the study, saying, “Just to be a part of something where we’re learning new information that could help people in the future is great.”

The findings provide hope for long COVID patients and could inform future treatment options for pulmonary diseases.

In other health news, a new study has found no link between caffeine consumption during pregnancy and brain development issues in children. However, researchers advise pregnant women to follow their doctor’s guidance on caffeine intake, as it could affect other aspects of pregnancy.