Medical Minute: Non-Invasive Liver Cancer Treatment

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are using a new non-invasive technique to treat liver cancer, offering a promising alternative to traditional treatments like surgery and chemotherapy, which often come with significant side effects.

By: News 9

Dr. David Kwon, a minimally invasive liver surgeon, is using FDA-approved histotripsy, an ultrasound-based technology, to eliminate tumors.

The procedure is quick, taking about an hour compared to the seven hours of traditional surgery.

While further research is necessary to fully assess the long-term benefits, the procedure's non-invasive nature has the potential to change liver cancer treatment. Experts hope this ultrasound therapy will become a new standard for some patients.