Medical Minute: Experts Warn Suicide Rates Likely To Stay High Despite Awareness Efforts

Experts warn that despite increased awareness efforts, suicide rates in the U.S. remain high, with genetic and mental health factors playing a significant role in the crisis.

By: News 9

The number of suicide deaths in the U.S. reached an all-time high last year, and experts warn that the figures for 2024 may not improve. One person dies by suicide every 11 minutes in the U.S., and the reasons behind these tragic decisions are varied and complex.

Alexis Callor, who lost her uncle to suicide a decade ago, shared her emotional journey with News 9's Robin Marsh. "It’s like you don’t expect it to happen. It was a big surprise, and it was so shocking," Callor said. Her grief deepened when, years later, she lost a second cousin and an aunt to suicide. This series of devastating losses led her mother, Katy, to consider if genetics could be a contributing factor.

"I’m extremely fearful for my children," Katy Callor said, reflecting on the possibility that mental health struggles could be passed down.

Researchers are beginning to explore the genetic links to suicide. Dr. Hillary Coon, a psychiatrist at the University of Utah, is part of an international study examining DNA variations connected to suicide attempts. The study, which analyzed more than 1.3 million cases, found correlations between suicide risk and a range of factors including impulsivity, smoking, chronic pain, ADHD, and physical conditions like heart disease and pulmonary disorders.

"We’ve uncovered connections between both mental and physical health factors that increase suicide risk," Dr. Coon explained. "This research could lead to better prevention strategies."

Despite efforts to raise awareness and improve mental health support, experts continue to emphasize the importance of early intervention and genetic research to better understand the root causes of suicide.