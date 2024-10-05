Westmoore High School Wins First Game At Jaguar Stadium

Westmoore High School celebrated the opening of Jaguar Stadium with a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Norman North Timberwolves on Friday night.

Friday, October 4th 2024, 10:52 pm

By: News 9


Norman North struck first, as four-star wide receiver Mason James caught a touchdown pass, giving the Timberwolves an early lead. The Jaguars quickly responded with a field goal for their first points in the new stadium.

With momentum on their side, Westmoore's Bryce Collier made a significant gain, setting up a touchdown from running back Jaylan Woody. The Jaguars held on for a hard-fought win, starting their season at home.
