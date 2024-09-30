4 Oklahoma Schools Earn National Blue Ribbon Recognition

Four Oklahoma schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools this year, the highest honor awarded by the U.S. Department of Education. One of the honored schools is Schwartz Elementary, where Principal Rondall Jones emphasizes the school's dedication to doing what is best for its students.

The award recognizes schools not just for academic achievement, but for going above and beyond in their daily mission.

One of the honored schools is Schwartz Elementary, where Principal Rondall Jones emphasizes the school's dedication to doing what is best for its students.

“It’s about doing what’s best for kids every day,” said Jones. “There’s no place like Schwartz,” he added, referencing this year’s school theme, inspired by The Wizard of Oz. “Talk about courage, talk about bravery.”

Schwartz Elementary, which earned its second Blue Ribbon award this year, focuses on more than just academic achievements. As Jones explained, “One of the quotes is—it’s not the journey, it’s the people you meet along the way.”

Jones, who began his career as a custodian at Country State Elementary School, has spent the past 13 years as principal at Schwartz. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “God said let’s go into education—so He’s led me there and He’s guided every step.” He added, “This place that I’m at, I have to be humble because I’m just trying to do what I’m supposed to do.”

The Blue Ribbon award recognizes schools that excel for at least five years in a row, in areas such as academics and attendance. But Jones is quick to give credit to the teachers and students.

“We were not looking for this recognition, we’re just doing what we know is best for kids,” he said. “Good morning, first-grade boys and girls,” Jones greeted students one morning, exemplifying the supportive environment at the school. “We try to let our kids know, our students know—hey, we’re in this for you.”

As Schwartz Elementary continues its mission of guiding the next generation, Jones remains committed to fostering the growth of future leaders. “They’re our future, they’re our tomorrow, and we want to invest in that.”

In addition to Schwartz Elementary, the other Oklahoma schools honored this year are Bethany High School, Maple Public School in Calumet, and Morrison Elementary School.