'Big Game This Week:' Kingfisher, Pauls Valley High School Players Prep For Friday Matchup

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch travelled to Kingfisher High School and Pauls Valley High School to see how each school is preparing for their respective matchup on Friday.

By: News 9

Kingfisher quarterback Jhett Birdwell said they are looking forward to Friday night's game, and have been practicing all week in anticipation for the matchup against Pauls Valley.

We're trying to stay in the film room, had a good practice," Birdwell said.

One of the things Kingfisher players had to say about their roles is that they are not limited to on the field, and they all work together to coach one another, especially the team's younger players.

"We're trying to set a good example and be good people out there, Kingfisher wide receiver Paytun Burnham said. "Coach them up and give them the right advice."

In Pauls Valley, while the team prepares to travel across central Oklahoma all the way to Kingfisher, students and players say they are looking forward to the big game.

A big game this week, that's our first district game, so we got to set the tone early," a Pauls Valley player said. "We just got to be ready going to district play, it's pretty big, you know, they bring it. They bring the energy. It allows us, you know, give us momentum."

The game between Pauls Valley and Kingfisher Kicks off at 7 p.m.