Edmond native Parker Coil soaks in College World Series dream with Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas pitcher and Edmond native Parker Coil is savoring a lifelong dream at the College World Series, embracing the energy, pressure, and pride of representing Oklahoma on college baseball’s biggest stage.

By: Chris Williams, Anna Denison

Arkansas pitcher Parker Coil is living out a dream years in the making, shaped by childhood trips to the College World Series and a competitive baseball upbringing in Oklahoma.

"It's been amazing. The experience here, the atmosphere, everything about it. It's just so awesome," Coil said.

A native of Edmond, Oklahoma, Coil has played for the Razorbacks for the past three years and said the program and fan base continue to impress him.

“It's incredible,” he said. “The way that they take us in as players and just really support us, it's unbelievable. Like the way that they just pack out every game… You can always just count on them.”

Coil’s family made the trip to Omaha to watch him compete, including some relatives from Louisiana.

“They were actually wearing red yesterday,” he said. “A few of them are LSU fans, and my cousin actually goes to school there. But yeah, they were in red yesterday, luckily.”

After dropping their opening game to LSU, Arkansas now faces a do-or-die matchup against Murray State. But Coil says the team is staying grounded.

"Just taking it one game at a time, not letting it get too big on us," Coil said. "We really just have to attack and not go on the defense, but really just be on the offense and kind of bring the fight to them.”

Coil said he has learned to stay mentally and physically prepared, even without knowing when his number will be called.

“You just kind of go down there and you stay moving around,” he said. “When that walkie-talkie goes off, your heart starts pumping a little bit, and you feel the adrenaline, and you start getting ready to go.”

He said the crowd and intensity in Omaha have only added to the adrenaline.

“It's honestly second to none,” he said. “I think there was like 26,000 or something like that at the game last night… seeing all the Arkansas fans there, doing the hog call, it was just a really surreal moment.”

Coil, who played at Edmond Memorial High School, is one of several pitchers from Oklahoma on the Arkansas roster.

He said that representing the state is an honor for all of them.

"It's always been a really big dream of mine. And, you know, just to be coming from that area where, you know, baseball is a pretty big deal. And it's really competitive, that. You know, it's just really fun and it's really special," Coil said.

Growing up, Coil competed against high-level talent in the state, which he said shows the advanced playing in Oklahoma.

“Ever since I was in high school… playing against a few of those guys like Jackson Holliday and Jackson Jobe — they're playing in the big leagues right now,” he said. “It just kind of shows the type of ball that is played around Oklahoma.”

As Arkansas prepares for a critical elimination game against Murray State, Coil said their plan is simple.

“Just play our game,” he said. “Really just coming together as a team… lay it all out on the floor and just go attack.”

Despite the pressure of postseason play, Coil said the energy and unpredictability are part of what makes college baseball special.

“You know, at any given day, any team can win,” he said. “If you're not on your game or if, you know, they got their guy going and. And your guys are struggling a little bit, the game can flip very easily.”

Though he’s focused, Coil said he’s also making time to appreciate the moment.

“After the game… looking up and taking it all in and just kind of getting that experience and feeling… the energy of the place,” he said. “As soon as I get in the game, it’s definitely get to work and get to attack.”