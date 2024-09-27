Kingfisher High School Holding Pep Rally Ahead Of Matchup With Pauls Valley

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is live at Kingfisher High School to see how the Yellowjackets are preparing for Friday night's game against Pauls Valley.

Friday, September 27th 2024, 9:41 am

By: News 9


KINGFISHER, Okla. -

On Friday, the Kingfisher High School football team will go head-to-head with Pauls Valley High School.

The Kingfisher Yellowjackets 1-2 for the season, and face a daunting matchup against the undefeated Panthers.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch is live in Kingfisher with how their team and school are preparing for Friday night's game.
