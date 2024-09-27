Pauls Valley Panthers Gearing Up For Game Against Yellowjackets In Kingfisher

Friday, September 27th 2024, 9:58 am
While Kingfisher High School prepares for its home game hosting Pauls Valley on Friday, the Panthers are getting ready to travel across counties to face them.
The Panthers, 3-0 for the season, are looking to extend their winning streak against the Yellowjackets of Kingfisher.
The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with players and students at Pauls Valley High School to get a feel for their upcoming matchup.
September 27th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024
September 29th, 2024