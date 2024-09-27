Pauls Valley Panthers Gearing Up For Game Against Yellowjackets In Kingfisher

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch made a stop in Pauls Valley, where the Panthers are getting ready to travel to face Kingfisher High School on Friday.

Friday, September 27th 2024, 9:58 am

By: News 9


PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -

While Kingfisher High School prepares for its home game hosting Pauls Valley on Friday, the Panthers are getting ready to travel across counties to face them.

The Panthers, 3-0 for the season, are looking to extend their winning streak against the Yellowjackets of Kingfisher.

The Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch met with players and students at Pauls Valley High School to get a feel for their upcoming matchup.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 27th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024

September 29th, 2024