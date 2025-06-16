Attorney General Drummond joins coalition to protect genetic data of Oklahomans

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and attorneys general from 27 other states sue to block the sale of customer genetic data from 23andMe, citing a lack of consent and consumer protection violations.

By: Christian Hans

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has joined a coalition of 28 attorneys general in filing a federal lawsuit aimed at stopping genetic testing company 23andMe from selling the private DNA data of 15 million customers as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

The lawsuit argues that 23andMe’s plan to auction off highly sensitive genetic and health information without customers’ explicit consent violates consumer protection laws.

“Oklahomans trusted 23andMe with their most personal information, and now the company wants to sell that data to the highest bidder without even asking permission,” Drummond said. “This isn't just another business asset that can be auctioned off. This is deeply personal genetic information that could affect not just customers, but their children and grandchildren for generations to come. We're taking legal action to ensure that Oklahomans maintain control over their own genetic data.”

23andMe, which filed for bankruptcy, is reportedly attempting to include customers’ biological samples, DNA profiles, health traits and medical records in a high-stakes asset sale.

On Monday, a nonprofit led by 23andMe co-founder and former CEO Anne Wojcicki won a bid to buy 23andMe, bringing the genetic testing company under the control of Wojcicki's nonprofit, TTAM Research Institute.

The attorneys general argue that such sensitive information cannot be treated as ordinary property. The lawsuit seeks to establish that each customer’s express, informed consent is required before their data can be sold.

In addition to Oklahoma, the states participating in the lawsuit include Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

If personal data is not deleted before the sale is completed, it could be transferred to the purchaser. Below is a link with more resources on how you can protect your data and delete it if necessary.

