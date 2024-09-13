Medical Minute: Survey Finds Less Than Half Of Americans Plan To Get COVID Or Flu Vaccines This Year

Less than half of Americans are planning to get their COVID or flu shots this season, according to a new survey from Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

By: CBS News

As flu season approaches and COVID-19 cases continue across parts of United States, health experts are worried that many Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated.

Dr. Nora Colburn, an infectious disease doctor with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, told CBS News these findings are "very concerning."

"We really need a large majority of our population to get vaccinated, to protect our entire community," she said.

The national poll of more than 1,000 people found more than a third — 37% — have gotten vaccines in the past but do not plan to this year.

Colburn says getting vaccines is critical in protecting yourself and others. Updated COVID-19 shots and this year's flu shots are currently being rolled out.

"It also protects you from complications of both infections," she said. "We know that people who get influenza and COVID can have increased risk of bacterial infections, as well as cardiovascular events, like heart attacks and strokes."

The survey found adults 65 and older are the most likely to get the recommended vaccines.

"They're the most risk of getting severe disease. And we see that the vaccine really protects them from severe disease, hospitalization and even death," Colburn said.

Others at high risk during respiratory virus season include people with certain chronic medical conditions and pregnant women.