Western Heights Students Dig Into Construction With Virtual Reality Experience

Western Heights students got a unique hands-on experience in construction on Thursday, thanks to the school's construction club.

Friday, September 13th 2024, 9:26 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

The club introduced virtual reality (VR) technology to the classroom, allowing students to practice operating heavy equipment in a simulated digital environment.

School leaders highlighted the importance of such experiences, emphasizing that they help create pathways for students' future careers, particularly in trades and technical fields.

The use of VR in education is part of a growing trend to integrate technology into hands-on learning, preparing students for real-world applications.
