OKC streetcar service suspended temporarily for power work near Paycom Center

The Oklahoma City streetcar will be suspended Tuesday through Thursday for utility work near the Paycom Center, with shuttle buses running in its place.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The Oklahoma City streetcar will be temporarily out of service for part of this week due to utility work near the former Cox Convention Center, city officials announced.

According to the City of Oklahoma City, OG&E will disconnect power from the old convention center to prepare for the next phase of development around the new Paycom Center. As a result, streetcar operations will be suspended from Tuesday through Thursday.

To maintain service in the downtown area during the shutdown, Embark will provide two shuttle buses running along the same route as the streetcar loop. The shuttles will arrive approximately every 25 minutes, offering riders a convenient alternative while the system is offline.

Riders are advised that a valid streetcar pass is still required to board the shuttle buses.