OKC streetcar service suspended temporarily for power work near Paycom Center

The Oklahoma City streetcar will be suspended Tuesday through Thursday for utility work near the Paycom Center, with shuttle buses running in its place.

Sunday, May 25th 2025, 7:56 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City streetcar will be temporarily out of service for part of this week due to utility work near the former Cox Convention Center, city officials announced.

According to the City of Oklahoma City, OG&E will disconnect power from the old convention center to prepare for the next phase of development around the new Paycom Center. As a result, streetcar operations will be suspended from Tuesday through Thursday.

To maintain service in the downtown area during the shutdown, Embark will provide two shuttle buses running along the same route as the streetcar loop. The shuttles will arrive approximately every 25 minutes, offering riders a convenient alternative while the system is offline.

Riders are advised that a valid streetcar pass is still required to board the shuttle buses.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

May 25th, 2025

May 25th, 2025

May 25th, 2025

May 24th, 2025

Top Headlines

May 25th, 2025

May 25th, 2025

May 25th, 2025

May 25th, 2025