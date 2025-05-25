What to know before heading to Arcadia Lake for Memorial Day weekend
Things to know before heading to Arcadia Lake Memorial Day Weekend
Saturday, May 24th 2025, 11:09 pm
By:
Stephanie Maniche
EDMOND, Okla. -
Things to know before heading to Arcadia Lake Memorial Day Weekend
- 99 percent of Arcadia Lake campground areas have been reserved for Memorial Day weekend.
- Arcadia Lake level is down and back to normal, just over 1000 feet.
- While lake level is normal, debris could be floating from all the rains that have come in.
- Public Relations Officer Bill Begley said the debris could possibly affect your watercraft and cause damage.
- There is a limit of 150 total watercraft allowed on the entire lake.
- Before loading up your jet skis, boats, or kayaks, check to see if the lake is already at capacity.
Stephanie Maniche
Multimedia journalist Stephanie Maniche joined News 9 in January 2025. She has a passion for telling compelling stories that inform, engage and inspire communities. Stephanie previously worked in Alpena, MI and Wichita, KS.