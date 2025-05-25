What to know before heading to Arcadia Lake for Memorial Day weekend

Saturday, May 24th 2025, 11:09 pm

By: Stephanie Maniche


EDMOND, Okla. -

  1. 99 percent of Arcadia Lake campground areas have been reserved for Memorial Day weekend.
  2. Arcadia Lake level is down and back to normal, just over 1000 feet. 
  3. While lake level is normal, debris could be floating from all the rains that have come in.
  4. Public Relations Officer Bill Begley said the debris could possibly affect your watercraft and cause damage. 
  5. There is a limit of 150 total watercraft allowed on the entire lake.  
  6. Before loading up your jet skis, boats, or kayaks, check to see if the lake is already at capacity. 
