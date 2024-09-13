OSDE Complies With Court Order Regarding Norman Teacher's Revocation Order

Thursday the Oklahoma State Department of Education complied with a court order to hand over a copy of a former Norman teacher's revocation order.

By: News 9



Summer Boismier shared a QR code with a list of banned books with her students. She was accused of violating House Bill 1775 which prohibits teachers from making students feel discomfort on account of their race or sex.

The Black Emergency Response Team is suing the state, claiming Boismier's license was revoked prematurely. They also stated the law Boismier is accused of violating was blocked by the federal court.

In a statement, Boismier's attorney says:

“Oklahoma teachers now apparently have to fear getting their license revoked for criticizing the wrong politicians or showing how to get a library card.”