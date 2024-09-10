Federal Judge Orders OSDE To Give Reasoning For Revoking Norman Teacher License

A federal judge has ordered the State Department of Education to explain its reasoning for revoking a Norman teacher's license.

By: News 9

A federal judge has ordered the State Department of Education to explain its reasoning for revoking the license of a Norman teacher.

Summer Boismier's teaching license was pulled in August of 2024 for sharing a QR code linked to a list of banned books with her students in 2022.

Boismier, a former English teacher at Norman High, resigned in August 2022 after making national news for protesting HB 1775, a 2021 state law that prohibits school staff from making students feel discomfort on account of their race or sex.

Court filings show that at least one group suing Oklahoma's law prohibiting certain teachings about race in the classroom alleges that the state education department's revoking of Boismier's teaching license violates a pending appeal in their ongoing lawsuit.

A judge has given the state Department of Education until Thursday to respond to the lawsuit.

