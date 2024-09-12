Daily Dose: AAA Screenings

A News 9 viewer asked Dr. Lacy Anderson what AAA screenings are and why they are recommended.

By: News 9

Health experts are urging older men who smoke or have smoked to undergo a one-time screening test for abdominal aortic aneurysms. The recommendation comes from Dr. Lacey Anderson, who discussed the importance of the screening during a segment of the "Daily Dose" health program.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) occurs when the body's main artery, the aorta, becomes enlarged and weakened, increasing the risk of a potentially deadly rupture. Smoking is a major risk factor for developing this condition. "If this artery becomes clogged, it can start to enlarge, and over time, it can get large enough that it could rupture," Anderson explained. "A ruptured aortic aneurysm can kill you very quickly." The screening involves a simple ultrasound exam that can detect the presence of an aneurysm and measure its size.

This information helps doctors determine if and when surgery may be needed to repair the artery. Anderson noted that the screening is recommended for men aged 65 to 75 who are current or former smokers.

She emphasized that insurance, including Medicare, covers the cost of the test. "Be sure to let your doctor know if you haven't had one yet," Anderson said. "Stay healthy and good luck." Experts say early detection and monitoring of abdominal aortic aneurysms can greatly improve outcomes for those at risk.