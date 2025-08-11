Tips for recognizing signs of grief in children as the school year begins

National Grief Awareness Day highlights children starting school while grieving. Experts urge teachers and parents to recognize signs, allow for open conversations and use free resources for grief support.

By: Christian Hans

Family dynamics play a big part in a child's ability to succeed in school, but many children start the school year experiencing grief due to changes at home.

Saturday, Aug. 30, is National Grief Awareness Day, and News 9 spoke to Calm Waters Program Director Bailey Maxey to learn more.

Maxey says grief can be seen as taboo, either due to not wanting to burden others with your own grief or not knowing how to approach others who are grieving.

"[In] Oklahoma alone, over 230,000 people are going to be grieved by the age of 25," Maxey said. National Grief Awareness Day is a great day to... recognize the loss and the role that grief plays in all of our lives."

Maxey says educators can be a useful resource for students experiencing grief and can provide an opportunity for students in need.

"People are saying you spend more time with people you work with than you do at home with your family because of the 40 hours, it's similar for kids in school with teachers," Maxey said. "Teachers have this unique ability and opportunity to serve as a safe, protective person in the lives of a lot of Oklahoma students."

Maxey says Calm Waters offers resources for teachers who want to learn how to make their classroom a safer space for students.

"We have a free resource guide on our website at calmwaters.org under the resource tab," Maxey said. "You can download it and it will tell you lots of tips and tricks to make your classroom a more grief-informed and supportive space for your students."

Maxey said grief can take many forms, but it can show up a certain way in children, and parents could learn a lot from observing how those changes may manifest in their child.

"We know that it shows up in certain ways in kids, so you might see sleep changes, whether that's 'I want to sleep all the time,' or 'I don't want to sleep at all,'" Maxey said. "Appetite; they're not going to be eating as much, maybe because of that anxiety. They've got some nausea, we see that a lot in middle childhood, stomach aches showing up a lot."

According to Maxey, parents should be on the lookout for some kinds of physical symptoms of grief, but it is also equally important to talk to your child or ask if they are OK.

"It's important to recognize the space that grief holds in all of our lives," Maxey said. "[It] does not matter where you're born or how you're raised. You're going to experience it because you're human. This gives us an opportunity to destigmatize that space, the mental health about grief and how it shows up in our lives, and also gives us the opportunity to reach out to people who might be grieving."