New 3D imaging tool helps detect and track skin cancer with fewer biopsies

Wednesday, August 6th 2025, 10:58 am
A new high-tech diagnostic tool is giving doctors a more effective way to detect and monitor melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Related: Melanoma Monday: Survivor shares warning as Oklahoma doctors urge early skin checks
More than 100,000 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma this year. Now, a machine known as the Vectra WB180 system is helping reduce the number of invasive biopsies required, while providing better tracking of suspicious skin spots.
Related: New cancer therapy brings hope for patients with advanced melanoma
The Vectra WB180 uses 26 synchronized cameras to photograph a patient's entire body in seconds. These images are then stitched together to form a three-dimensional digital avatar, allowing physicians to examine individual moles and skin lesions with exceptional detail.
July 22nd, 2025
July 22nd, 2025
July 21st, 2025
August 7th, 2025
August 7th, 2025