New 3D imaging tool helps detect and track skin cancer with fewer biopsies

A new imaging tool called the Vectra WB180 helps doctors detect and monitor melanoma with fewer biopsies by creating a detailed 3D scan of the body.

Wednesday, August 6th 2025, 10:58 am

By: Graham Dowers


A new high-tech diagnostic tool is giving doctors a more effective way to detect and monitor melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer.

More than 100,000 people in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with melanoma this year. Now, a machine known as the Vectra WB180 system is helping reduce the number of invasive biopsies required, while providing better tracking of suspicious skin spots.

The Vectra WB180 uses 26 synchronized cameras to photograph a patient's entire body in seconds. These images are then stitched together to form a three-dimensional digital avatar, allowing physicians to examine individual moles and skin lesions with exceptional detail.
