How food can affect blood pressure, mental health, and aging

Tuesday, July 22nd 2025, 4:34 pm
Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, which is the leading cause of heart disease and premature death worldwide. Doctors say salt intake is a contributing factor.
“Most of the hypertensive population is salt-sensitive, meaning if they eat salt, their blood pressure goes up,” said Dr. Maria Delgado, a hypertension specialist at the University of Miami.
But a new Canadian study suggests reducing salt alone may not be enough. The research shows that adding more potassium-rich foods, such as bananas and broccoli, can lower blood pressure more effectively than cutting sodium alone.
Some of these same foods may also support mental health.
“There are certain foods that have been shown to be good for brain health and potentially affect mood,” said Tara Collingwood, a registered dietitian nutritionist.
New research shows that fermented foods packed with probiotic, like kimchi and miso, can help reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. These foods work by targeting gut bacteria that interact with your mood, physical health, and overall physiology.
Food may even play a role in slowing the aging process. A Swiss study found that participants who consumed omega-3-rich foods daily slowed their biological aging by about one month each year.
When you eat may also matter. Researchers at Mass General found that people who restricted meals to daytime hours reduced their risk of developing blood clots and heart disease.
