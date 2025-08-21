Westbound I-40 reopened following Del City crash

Del City fire truck hit while diverting traffic around incident at Scott Street bridge on I-40.

By: Jarred Burk

Authorities have reopened all lanes of westbound Interstate 40 on Thursday after a wreck in Del City.

Crews responded to the scene of a crash at around 4:30 a.m. involving a semi-truck that was caught on the median along the bridge of Scott Street over the interstate.

A Del City Fire Department ladder truck was sent to I-40 to divert traffic due to the risk of the trailer tipping off the bridge and onto the highway. Later, another vehicle hit the ladder truck from behind.

I-40 was then shut down at the exit to Sunnylane Road while crews worked the crash scene along with the incident on the Scott Street bridge.

Firefighters reported no serious injuries to crew members in the truck. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The roadway has since been reopened, and the crash scene has been cleared.