Investigation ongoing after 2 found dead in burning Poteau home

Two people were found dead in a burning Poteau home. OSBI and fire marshals are investigating the deaths and the cause of the fire.

By: Christian Hans

State investigators are working to determine the cause of death for two people found dead in a burning home in LeFlore County.

Monday morning, firefighters responded to a residence fire in Poteau, pulling two bodies out of the residence.

The two people were later identified as Dennis and Bette Beeson.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working to determine how the couple died.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSBI.