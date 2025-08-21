Investigation ongoing after 2 found dead in burning Poteau home

Two people were found dead in a burning Poteau home. OSBI and fire marshals are investigating the deaths and the cause of the fire.

Thursday, August 21st 2025, 6:20 am

By: Christian Hans


POTEAU, Okla. -

State investigators are working to determine the cause of death for two people found dead in a burning home in LeFlore County.

Monday morning, firefighters responded to a residence fire in Poteau, pulling two bodies out of the residence.

The two people were later identified as Dennis and Bette Beeson.

Now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is working to determine how the couple died.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSBI.
Christian Hans
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 21st, 2025

August 19th, 2025

August 18th, 2025

August 6th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025

August 21st, 2025