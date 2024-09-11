Oklahoma State Fair Prepares For Opening

The Oklahoma State Fair starts Thursday and final preparations are underway. This includes a last check on all amusement rides to keep fairgoers safe.

By: News 9

The State Department of Labor says they've had inspectors at the fairgrounds since Saturday to ensure rides are functioning properly.

Oklahoma is one of 30 states that regulate amusement rides. These rides are also monitored throughout the fair.

Ensuring rides are safe starts with overseeing the construction of the rides and then an inspection before they open to the public.

“This has been a great year,” said Allen McElyea, Chief Amusement Ride Inspector. “The rides are looking really nice."

“They continue to do everything in their power to make this as safe they can,” said Frank Zaitshik, President of Wade Shows.

Crews say they only have eight rides to inspect and they will be given their certification of inspection before Thursday.

Gates open at 10 a.m. every day and the fair runs until Sept. 22.