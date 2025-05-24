Oklahoma City Police Chief responds to mass arrests in ‘street takeover’ operation

After opponents criticizing the department held a news conference Friday morning, Chief Ron Bacy responded with his own Friday afternoon.

By: Matt McCabe

Community groups have jumped into growing conversations about an illegal ‘street takeover’ last weekend, resulting in 154 arrests.

Early Friday morning, opponents held a news conference criticizing the operation as heavy-handed.

Oklahoma City’s police chief, Ron Bacy, called a late-in-the-day news conference on Friday to respond on behalf of the department.

Why did the department respond in force to this takeover?

Chief Bacy told reporters on Friday the ‘street takeover’ was well-advertised and played a series of what the department called “promotional videos” before making his remarks.

Other clips, he said, showed the event itself.

“If you really pay attention to the video, they are on a city street and there are people standing in the middle,” he said. “They are practicing what I consider to be extremely reckless and dangerous vehicle tactics around people.”

Often, Bacy said the department is responding to crime. When its officers became aware, he said they acted in a swift and decisive force to protect the safety of all the young people at the event.

40 minors were among those arrested.

“When we see an event that endangers the safety of the public, we feel it is our responsibility to act,” he said.

What charges will those who were arrested face?

Community leaders initially worried the young people at the event may be overcharged in District Court.

However, Bacy told reporters he had a conversation with District Attorney Vicki Behenna on Thursday. During that conversation, he says the two agreed it would be best to refer each person charged only with unlawful assembly to Oklahoma City Municipal Court instead.

People facing other charges, including some related to stolen vehicles, recovered guns, and drugs, will likely still face state charges.

“This is not a judgement on my part,” he said. “This is a hope that we as a community have the same feeling about keeping our children safe.”

Pastor Derrick Scobey, who organized the news conference Friday morning, responded to Bacy’s remarks. He told News 9 he was glad Bacy came to an agreement with Behenna.



