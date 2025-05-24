OG&E issues update on storm damage and outage status

OG&E rushes to restore power across Oklahoma after severe weekend storms—live updates on efforts and safety guidelines.

By: Victor Pozadas

OG&E has published an update on the status of their repairs as crews head to multiple locations across the state to bring power back to tens of thousands of affected Oklahomans after severe storms over the weekend.

Oklahoma Severe Storms Caused Significant Damage

Severe storms with heavy rain, hail, and up to 70 mph winds moved through OG&E’s service area overnight Saturday, causing downed power lines, broken power poles and damage to cross arms and other equipment attached to poles. The hardest hit areas are mostly in the northeastern parts of the service area, including Kellyville, Sapulpa, Drumright and Muskogee in Oklahoma. As of 5 p.m., approximately 2,500 customers are without service. Crews have restored power to 85% of customers who experienced an outage because of these storms, and we are monitoring potential storms expected to move through our service area tonight and tomorrow Sunday, possibly resulting in additional outages.

Restoration Underway

We understand how important it is for our customers to have power. Our crews have been and will continue to work around the clock as long as it is safe to do so and until power is fully restored. Estimated times of restoration are available on System Watch for areas outside of northeastern Oklahoma. We will advise when restoration times are available for remaining outages and anticipate a majority of these outages will persist overnight. Once we've repaired the power grid, we prioritize restoration for the community's essential services, such as hospitals, police stations, fire departments, public works, and other critical infrastructure.

After the Storm

Following storms, OG&E will bring tree and brush debris to the curb, however customers are responsible for removing the debris. City and county resources for debris removal may be available and will vary by community.

Guidance for Customers

Assume any downed power line is hazardous and energized. Stay away from them and anything they are touching. Please do not drive over a downed power line. Report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870. The public should avoid areas impacted by the storms so crews can work safely and quickly to restore power to customers who are without service. As we clear tree limbs that are interfering with power lines and have damaged equipment, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but are unable to remove this debris from the customer’s property. OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages: Use our app to submit a report (available on iOS and Android) Submit a report online at OGE.com/outages Text OUT to 32001 if signed up for myOGEalerts Call 405-272-9595 (OKC metro) or 800-522-6870 (all other areas) As we work to restore power, it may be necessary to gain access to your property. Please ensure our crews have access and that you secure any animals. Customers need to be able to take power at their homes and businesses and may need a certified electrician to repair a weather head, meter base, or service cable.



