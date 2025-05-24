Acapella Federation opens auditions after season of high-profile performances

The Acapella Federation is holding open auditions on May 29 in Oklahoma City as it seeks to expand its chorus following a standout season of high-profile performances, including at the Paycom Center and OKC Thunder game.

By: Graham Dowers

-

Fresh off a standout season that included a show-stopping national anthem performance at the Paycom Center and appearances at major Oklahoma events, the Acapella Federation is offering the audience the opportunity of a lifetime. As the group opens auditions for new members, Public Relations Director Kenny Jordan and Artistic Director Brian Hogan sat down with us to reflect on their recent successes, share what makes their harmonies so powerful, and invite aspiring singers to join the chorus. In this Q&A, the leaders of one of Oklahoma’s most dynamic vocal ensembles talk about training, teamwork, and why they’re gearing up to bring even bigger sound to the competition stage.

Q: Can you tell us about these open auditions?

Jordan: "That's going to be on this coming Thursday, May 29th, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Quail Springs Baptist Church. That's 14613 North May Avenue. And we're going to have an open audition. Come, let your voices be heard. I'm telling you, I know there's guys out there that want to sing. Let's do it. Let's come out there and sing."

Hogan: "We try to make it a special experience for the audience, too. But we also try to make sure that the guys are being trained in such a way that the voice remains free, not constricted. That's a lot more fun than having to deal with vocal problems."

Q: Can you tell us about what you've all done this season? We heard that you performed with the Thunder?

Jordan: "Yes, we were very fortunate that we started off with the blue, and we thought that we were going to get a call for the following season to do the Thunder game. Well, guess what? Later on, a couple of months, it was this season. And from there, that opened up the doors. We did the memorial ceremony this past April. And so we were fortunate enough to do that. Tonight we'll be performing at the OKC Comets baseball game. And so we got things going on now."

"So we want more voices because, you know, we get ready for our upcoming district competition down in Dallas, where we're part of the Barbershop Harmony Society. And that's the five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and parts of New Mexico. And we go up against 20, 30 choruses, and those choruses, they have voices; their membership is almost 200. We're 26. We need to get that number up, because we want to really bring that sound to Oklahoma and represent big time."

Those who wish to audition can go to Quail Springs Baptist Church, room 2307 to sing one minute of a song acapella. More information can be found on the Acapella Federation's official website.