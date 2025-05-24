60,000 Oklahoma homes without power after overnight storms

Saturday, May 24th 2025, 10:10 am
Tens of thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power Saturday morning after overnight storms swept across the state, causing widespread outages.
As of early Saturday, nearly 60,000 customers remain without electricity, with utility companies working to assess damage and begin repairs. According to the latest numbers:
While Tulsa appears to be the hardest hit, outages have been reported across multiple counties statewide. Utility crews are already on the ground responding to downed power lines, fallen trees, and other storm-related hazards.
Officials urge residents to use caution around any debris or damaged power equipment and to report outages directly to their providers.
May 24th, 2025
