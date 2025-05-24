60,000 Oklahoma homes without power after overnight storms

Nearly 60,000 Oklahomans are without power Saturday morning after severe storms caused widespread outages across Tulsa and the OKC metro.

By: Graham Dowers

Tens of thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power Saturday morning after overnight storms swept across the state, causing widespread outages.

As of early Saturday, nearly 60,000 customers remain without electricity, with utility companies working to assess damage and begin repairs. According to the latest numbers:

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is reporting the most significant impact, with 37,000 outages, primarily concentrated in the Tulsa area. Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives have reported about 13,000 outages across various service areas. OG&E has approximately 12,000 customers still without power, including several affected neighborhoods in the Oklahoma City metro.

While Tulsa appears to be the hardest hit, outages have been reported across multiple counties statewide. Utility crews are already on the ground responding to downed power lines, fallen trees, and other storm-related hazards.

Officials urge residents to use caution around any debris or damaged power equipment and to report outages directly to their providers.