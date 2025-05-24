Thunder fans raise money for NBA Finals tickets by promising to go bald like Caruso

Two Thunder fans launched "Thunder Boys 2025," pledging to shave their heads and raise funds for NBA Finals tickets as Oklahoma City chases its first championship in 13 years.

By: Hank Cavagnaro

-

It’s been 13 years since the Thunder have been in the NBA Finals. Last time they went, Ethan Susud was just 7 years old.

This year, he’s hopeful that the team can make it back to battling for a championship. If they do, he’s hoping to be able to witness a game firsthand. He and his friends want that chance so badly, they’re willing to bet their hair on it.

What’s something cool we could do? Like, it's been a dream to go to a finals game. Like an absolute dream,” said Susud, describing how this idea came to be. “What if we just go like shiny head bald?"

That idea led him and his friend Josh Klaassen to create an Instagram page. They called it ‘Thunder Boys 2025’ and began posting the day the Thunder swept the Memphis Grizzlies.

"It's just an honor to be at Thunder Boys. You know, I just put it out as a silly little idea we had after game one of the Memphis Grizzlies, and now we're here,” said Klaassen on a FaceTime call with Susud.

Why They're Going Bald

But the idea to go bald didn’t come without some inspiration. Susud says they wanted to pay homage to a new player on this year's team that he thinks has been a highlight of the year.

“Alex Caruso has actually transformed this team, especially in the playoffs. He's been a monster,” he said. "Why not go bald like Caruso? He's the reason we're here."

They’re raising money to be able to afford the coveted NBA Finals tickets. Their goal on their GoFundMe is $1,200. If they don’t reach their goal, they may consider the cut for the NBA Finals anyway or wait for the possible title and parade. But if their goal isn’t reached, they hope to refund those who donated, or find a charity that the Thunder are involved with to donate all of the proceeds.

The Big Shave at Paycom Center

The plan for the new haircuts is to shave their heads outside of the Paycom Center right before game 1. Allowing any passersby, including anyone who supported them, to also take a snip.

While their current goal is set for an NBA Finals birth, the ultimate goal for the season is a little higher. Oklahoma City’s first NBA title.

"It'd be the world,” said Susud. “Just thinking about having a parade here. It gets me excited."

The Thunder are currently leading the Minnesota Timberwolves 2-0 in a best-of-7 series for the Western Conference title.

HEAR WHAT KLAASSEN SAYS AN NBA TITLE WOULD MEAN TO HIM AND THE CITY:







