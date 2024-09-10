The Porch Visits Class Meant To Connect Veterans To Art

The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visited Oklahoma Contemporary to learn more about their art class that builds connection through artists and veterans

By: News 9

Oklahoma Contemporary works to build connections through artists and veterans in our community with its art classes.

News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to one of those classes to learn more.

This specific class featured Shoeshine, a beagle who modeled for students to draw.

The art classes, lasting about three hours, offer veterans a chance to engage in various media, from drawing to painting to ceramics.

Students in the class described the sessions as therapeutic, noting that they provided a valuable escape and a space to improve artistic techniques.

Thanks to a federal grant, the studio school's fall session now includes two classes each Sunday. These classes are free and open to veterans and active military personnel.

