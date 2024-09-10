The Porch Visits Class Meant To Connect Veterans To Art

Tuesday, September 10th 2024, 10:26 am
Oklahoma Contemporary works to build connections through artists and veterans in our community with its art classes.
News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to one of those classes to learn more.
This specific class featured Shoeshine, a beagle who modeled for students to draw.
The art classes, lasting about three hours, offer veterans a chance to engage in various media, from drawing to painting to ceramics.
Students in the class described the sessions as therapeutic, noting that they provided a valuable escape and a space to improve artistic techniques.
Thanks to a federal grant, the studio school's fall session now includes two classes each Sunday. These classes are free and open to veterans and active military personnel.
CLICK HERE for more information.
September 10th, 2024
September 11th, 2024
September 9th, 2024
September 9th, 2024
September 11th, 2024
September 11th, 2024
September 11th, 2024
September 11th, 2024