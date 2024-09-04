Police: Man Killed In NE Oklahoma City Motel Shooting Identified

A man killed in a shooting on Monday at a motel in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

Wednesday, September 4th 2024, 8:52 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A man who was killed at a motel Monday evening in Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. at a motel along North Lincoln Boulevard near Northeast 50th Street.

RELATED: Man Killed In Shooting At NE Oklahoma City Motel, Investigation Underway

After officers arrived on scene, investigators said they found 38-year-old Michael Trojak, who was declared dead at the scene.

OCPD said Trojak had injuries consistent with a shooting, and the investigation is now in the early stages.

There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line (405) 297-1200.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 4th, 2024

August 28th, 2024

July 31st, 2024

February 16th, 2024

Top Headlines

September 5th, 2024

September 5th, 2024

September 5th, 2024

September 5th, 2024