Police: Man Killed In NE Oklahoma City Motel Shooting Identified

A man killed in a shooting on Monday at a motel in northeast Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

A man who was killed at a motel Monday evening in Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. at a motel along North Lincoln Boulevard near Northeast 50th Street.

After officers arrived on scene, investigators said they found 38-year-old Michael Trojak, who was declared dead at the scene.

OCPD said Trojak had injuries consistent with a shooting, and the investigation is now in the early stages.

There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line (405) 297-1200.