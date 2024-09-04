Police: Man Killed In NE Oklahoma City Motel Shooting Identified

Wednesday, September 4th 2024, 8:52 am
A man who was killed at a motel Monday evening in Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. at a motel along North Lincoln Boulevard near Northeast 50th Street.
RELATED: Man Killed In Shooting At NE Oklahoma City Motel, Investigation Underway
After officers arrived on scene, investigators said they found 38-year-old Michael Trojak, who was declared dead at the scene.
OCPD said Trojak had injuries consistent with a shooting, and the investigation is now in the early stages.
There have been no arrests at this time. Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line (405) 297-1200.
September 4th, 2024
August 28th, 2024
July 31st, 2024
February 16th, 2024
September 5th, 2024
September 5th, 2024
September 5th, 2024