Man Killed In Shooting At NE Oklahoma City Motel, Investigation Underway

A homicide investigation is underway in NE Oklahoma City after police said a man was found shot and killed in a motel room Monday night.

By: News 9

-

A homicide investigation is underway in NE Oklahoma City after police said a man was found shot and killed in a motel room Monday night.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at the Lincoln Inn Express Hotel and Suites on North Lincoln Boulevard.

OCPD said several callers told dispatchers around 8:30 p.m. that someone needed medical attention.

That man was found with injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene, authorities say.

Police are investigating this as a homicide and are reviewing nearby cameras to see if anything was captured.

OCPD has no suspect information, but they do not believe the public is in danger.

"This appears to be an isolated incident, if anyone saw anything, knows anything, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department," said Sgt. Rob Robertson at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.