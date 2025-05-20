OKC Thunder vs Timberwolves Game 1 preview: 5 keys to the game; season series, how to watch, stats and odds

The Thunder and Wolves get things started in the West finals Tuesday night. Here are some things to watch for.

By: Jeremie Poplin

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Before the game, we're taking a look at both teams and showing you what to keep an eye on once they hit the court. Here are 5 keys to watch for in Game 1.

1. Adapt to a Different Defensive Identity

Minnesota's defense differs significantly from Denver’s. While Denver played gap-based defense, the Wolves apply more ball pressure, enabled by Rudy Gobert’s rim protection. OKC must adjust to this pressure-oriented scheme and be ready for on-ball traps or early picks at halfcourt.

2. Fully Healthy Wolves Squad

Neither team were fully healthy during the regular season matchups, making prior meetings a limited reference point. This is the first time they’re both whole, which means OKC must approach Game 1 with fresh eyes, rather than relying too heavily on regular-season data.

3. Solve the Zone

Minnesota played a significant amount of zone defense in the regular season vs OKC when they played without Gobert and Randle. OKC struggled early in Denver’s 3-2 and 2-3 zones but improved by adjusting in real time. Minnesota’s zone defense, which held OKC to just 0.81 points per possession in 52 possessions this season, could make matters worse. Will Minnesota apply even more zone after watching Denver? The Wolves’ length and perimeter defenders, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, are well-equipped to contest shots and disrupt rhythm. Game 1 will test their zone-read muscle memory, and success will depend on decisive playmaking and spacing.

4. Win the Rim and Three-Point Battle

Both teams defend the rim at a high level and thrive in transition. However, OKC’s goal will be to lower Minnesota’s three-point shot quality through contests and smart rotations while maximizing quality looks on their end, even if the shooting percentage dips. The Thunder’s 3-point shooting has taken a sharp dip in the playoffs, down to 31.9%. The Thunder were at 37.4% in the regular season. Creating an efficient offense despite shooting variance will be vital.

5. Bench Impact

Minnesota’s playoff rotation is tight but impactful. Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Donte DiVincenzo offer scoring bursts and defensive versatility. OKC must match that energy and productivity off the bench. Depth will play a crucial role in sustaining pace and poise across 48 minutes. The Thunder wore down Denver with depth in game 7 and will need the same type of performances and minutes from the full cast.

Full Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Schedule





Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Thunder; Thurs., May 22 (7:30, ESPN) Game 3: Thunder vs. Timberwolves; Sat., May 24 (7:30, ABC) Game 4: Thunder vs. Timberwolves; Mon., May 26 (7:30, ESPN) Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Thunder; Wed., May 28 (7:30, ESPN)* Game 6: Thunder vs. Timberwolves; Fri., May 30 (7:30, ESPN)* Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Thunder; Sun., June 1 (7, ESPN)*

Season Series

The 2024–25 regular-season series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Minnesota Timberwolves was evenly split at 2–2.

Dec. 31, 2024 — Thunder 113, Timberwolves 105

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points to lead the Thunder to their seventh straight win, rallying past the Timberwolves after trailing at halftime. OKC used a dominant third quarter — outscoring Minnesota 43-23 — to flip a 12-point deficit into a double-digit lead.

Isaiah Hartenstein added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Lu Dort and Jalen Williams each scored 14. Anthony Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 20 points, and Naz Reid added 19.

Feb. 13, 2025 — Timberwolves 116, Thunder 101

Naz Reid led the way with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists as a depleted Timberwolves squad snapped Oklahoma City’s seven-game win streak heading into the All-Star break. Anthony Edwards added 23 points, and Jaden McDaniels scored 21 as Minnesota (31-25) leaned on small-ball to take down the West-leading Thunder (44-10).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds but shot just 2-of-13 in the first half. His 25-point scoring streak ended at 22 games.

Feb. 23, 2025 — Thunder 130, Timberwolves 123

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered 37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals to power the Thunder past the Timberwolves in the first of a back-to-back set. Oklahoma City (46-10) shot a season-best 54% from three (19-of-35), with Chet Holmgren adding 19 points.

Despite trailing by 19 in the second quarter, Minnesota (31-27) battled back with a 25-4 run but couldn’t hold off OKC down the stretch. Gilgeous-Alexander sparked an 18-4 Thunder run late in the fourth after Minnesota briefly took the lead.

Feb. 24, 2025 — Timberwolves 131, Thunder 128 (OT)

The Timberwolves pulled off a historic comeback, rallying from 25 points down to stun the Thunder in overtime. Jaden McDaniels scored 27 points, and Anthony Edwards delivered a clutch block on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s go-ahead layup attempt in the final seconds.

Naz Reid had 22 points and 11 boards, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 21. Edwards added 17 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists despite limited fourth-quarter minutes.

SGA led the Thunder (46-11) with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists, but his late heroics came up short. OKC, which led by 22 entering the fourth, was outscored 41-19 in the final period.

Playoff History

Their sole previous postseason encounter occurred in the 1998 Western Conference First Round, when the Thunder were known as the Seattle SuperSonics. Seattle won the best-of-five series 3–2. Notable performances included Gary Payton averaging 26.0 points per game for the SuperSonics and Kevin Garnett contributing 15.8 points per game for the Timberwolves.

Game Info

May 20, 2025, 7:30

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: ESPN

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 7.5-point favorites via FanDuel