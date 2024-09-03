Edmond Couple Take On Home Renovation Challenges In 'Building Oklahoma'

Home renovation television shows are everywhere, from the big cities to small towns, and now even in Oklahoma. An Edmond couple took on home reno challenges in the series "Building Oklahoma".

An Edmond husband and wife, Scott and Kelsey McGregor didn’t set out to be a design team. “I’m in homebuilding and Kelsey, my wife, basically was helping me pick out colors,” said Scott McGregor.

Kelsey didn’t have a background in home design but turns out she did have quite an eye for it. “What about this color? What about this Pinterest image? And so, I just started like veraciously consuming all things design,” said Kelsey McGregor.

They began partnering with their companies, McGregor Homes and Kelsey Leigh Designs, and posting their creations on social media. “And that went viral, it was all over Pinterest, it was all over Instagram, and that was like what caught that little wave,” said Kelsey.

As it turns out followers weren’t the only ones paying attention to the post. “A TV show producer called us out of the blue and said, so we are looking for husband-wife design teams that are working together and we find your story interesting and off we went,” said Scott.

They filmed the show Building Oklahoma and nothing was off-limits. “Once you find mice dropping in your car, it’s like game on, we are going to war against these little vermin,” said Kelsey.

The show is full of fun and personal surprises, all centered around a real renovation project.

The show was only contracted for one episode with the networks, and based on the results more shows could be requested.

"If that were to happen, it’s great, but if not, I think we are ok with that too," said Kelsey.

Streams are important for the more episodes to be requested. You can watch Building Oklahoma by streaming it on MAX or on Discovery Plus, by searching Building Oklahoma.