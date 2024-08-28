Medical Minute: Intermittent Fasting

A new focus on nocturnal fasting is gaining attention for its health benefits, including weight loss, improved metabolism, and reduced risk of chronic diseases.

By: News 9

-

Intermittent fasting, a diet strategy that emphasizes when you eat rather than what you eat, is gaining attention for its potential health benefits beyond weight loss. Nocturnal fasting, a specific form of intermittent fasting, is being recognized for its ability to improve metabolism, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and promote overall wellness.

Desiree Valdez, a math teacher, struggled with her health last year, facing rising blood pressure and weight despite her best efforts to improve her condition. After consulting with Dr. Maria Delgado, a hypertension specialist at the University of Miami, Valdez was advised to try nocturnal fasting—a method that restricts food intake to an eight-hour window each day, followed by 16 hours of fasting.

"You eat, eat, eat, and that includes eating before going to bed," said Dr. Delgado. "That alone is a big problem because it activates your pancreas, increases your risk for diabetes, and affects cholesterol metabolism."

Nocturnal fasting, which typically involves consuming only water, green tea, or black coffee during fasting hours, has shown promising results. The fasting period allows the body to naturally reset by increasing metabolism, preventing late-night blood sugar spikes, and reducing inflammation. Studies have found that fasting for 14 hours or more can even influence genes linked to longevity, and regular intermittent fasting for 30 days can lower the risk of conditions such as cancer and Alzheimer's disease.

"Nighttime is the time where cells rest, but it's also the time of cell regeneration," explained Dr. Delgado. "So you get to clean your body during that time when you're not eating."

After committing to a 16-hour fast and an eight-hour eating window, Valdez saw significant improvements in her health. Within six months, she lost nearly 50 pounds, and her blood pressure returned to normal levels.

"Whereas before I was just a fit 50-year-old, a little chubby, now I feel youthful," Valdez said.

As more research highlights the potential benefits of nocturnal fasting, this diet strategy is gaining traction among those looking to improve their health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.