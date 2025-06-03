Abdominal migraines: What they are and who they affect

Abdominal migraines, often affecting children, cause recurring stomach pain and nausea without head pain, and may be triggered by stress or chemical changes.

By: Graham Dowers

Abdominal migraines, a condition that causes recurring stomach pain, nausea, and vomiting without the head pain typically associated with migraines, are most commonly seen in children, though they can occasionally affect adults as well.

The condition often presents with pain centered around the belly button and can come on suddenly, lasting anywhere from two hours to three days.

Stress, excitement, and changes in brain chemicals like serotonin and histamine may trigger abdominal migraines. Dr. Anderson noted that some children diagnosed with cyclical vomiting syndrome may actually be experiencing abdominal migraines.

Treatment focuses on symptom management and prevention. Migraine medications may be prescribed both to reduce the frequency of attacks and to provide relief during episodes.

In some cases, children with abdominal migraines may go on to develop more traditional migraine headaches later in life.

Dr. Anderson emphasized that any severe abdominal pain should be taken seriously, and advised viewers to contact medical professionals if the pain is severe.