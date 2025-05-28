New FDA approved device could eliminate tinnitus

New FDA-approved device, 'Lenire,' may provide Tinnitus relief by using innovative stimulation techniques to train your brain to ignore constant ear ringing.

By: Victor Pozadas

Have tinnitus? The condition comes with a constant ringing in your ears by definition, but a new device could train your brain to ignore the symptom.

The new treatment device, Lenire, has been recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) but is not covered by insurance. The device and treatment introduces electrical currents through electrodes, stimulating the tongue to retrain your brain to not hear the Tinnitus.

The condition can be caused by loud noises, hearing loss, and infections.

The constant noise brought by Tinnitus is internally generated by the brain, so the device teaches it to no pay attention to the tinnitus.

Recent studies on the device show that around 80% of Lenire users who tested it had significant improvement.