Summer sun protection tips: What SPF should you use?

Experts recommend using at least SPF 30 daily and SPF 50 or higher for extended sun exposure to protect against skin damage and cancer.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As summer approaches and outdoor activities ramp up, medical professionals are reminding Oklahomans to protect their skin with the right sunscreen.

For daily use, SPF 30 is generally recommended. SPF 30 blocks about 97% of harmful UV rays and is often light enough for everyday wear. However, for those with fairer skin, a family history of skin cancer, or plans to spend extended time outdoors, dermatologists suggest reaching for SPF 50 or higher.

The key is to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen, which protects against both UVA and UVB rays. UVA rays contribute to skin aging, while UVB rays cause sunburn. Both types of rays increase the risk of skin cancer.

Experts recommend applying sunscreen to the face, chest, and back of the hands every day, even when you're not at the beach or lake. For people sensitive to heavy creams, SPF 30 is typically easier to wear daily. However, when spending the day outdoors on vacation or at the lake, raising the SPF level is highly encouraged.

Wearing protective clothing, seeking shade, and avoiding peak sun hours are also helpful strategies in addition to proper sunscreen application in order to stay safe from sunburns.