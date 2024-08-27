Polls Closed For Election Day Across Oklahoma: Results

Tuesday was Election Day across Oklahoma, and voters in 53 counties across the state went to the polls to cast ballots in a special election.

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 6:55 am

By: News 9


A few keys issues on the ballot included a hotel tax increase in Oklahoma City, a Guthrie school bond proposition and another school bond proposition in Blanchard.

In Guthrie, residents voted and passed a $45 million school bond proposition meant to address overcrowding at Guthrie Public Schools.

According to Blanchard Public Schools, the $66 million school safety proposition on the ballot will, if passed, would have added additional classrooms and new resources for technological and extracurricular needs, as well as a new security system at Blanchard High School. It did not pass.

Voters can check out their sample ballot on the state election board website.
August 27th, 2024

August 27th, 2024

August 27th, 2024

August 26th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024

August 30th, 2024