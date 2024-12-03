Oklahoma Supreme Court To Hear Arguments In Ballot Harvesting Case

The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear arguments on a ballot harvesting case involving the Republican primary for State Senate District 15 on Tuesday.

By: News 9

Oral arguments concerning a possible case of ballot harvesting are set to begin Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

According to court documents, Robert Keyes, who ran against Lisa Standridge in the Republican primary for State Senate District 15, says a recount found evidence Standridge's campaign collected absentee ballots from voters and delivered them to the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Standridge won the election against Keyes and later won the state seat in November against Democrat Elizabeth Foreman.

Arguments are set to begin at 10:30 a.m.