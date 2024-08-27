Districts Across Oklahoma Ask Voters To Approve Multi-Million Dollar School Bond Elections

Several school districts across Oklahoma are asking voters to approve bond issues that could help them better serve their students.

Multiple school districts across Oklahoma have multi-million dollar school bonds on the ballot on Tuesday.

If approved, the many school bond propositions could lead to improvements for school safety and infrastructure.

In Logan County, voters will decide whether or not to vote to increase property taxes in an effort to help their local schools' overcrowding problems.

Other districts in the Oklahoma City metro are asking for bond approval to help with upgrades.

In Blanchard, voters will see a $66.1 million bond on the ballot, which Blanchard Public Schools said will go toward paying for a high school saferoom, security improvements and a new baseball and softball complex.

If passed, the bond in Blanchard will not cause an increase in taxes.

Lindsay Public Schools are asking voters to approve two bonds that total nearly $12.4 million, with projects under this bond including a training facility, and playground and security equipment at the elementary school.

In Guthrie, a $45 million bond would increase property taxes to pay for additional classrooms at several locations in the district, a wrestling practice facility and later on, a new elementary school.

At Purcell public Schools, district leaders are asking the public to approve a $19.4 million, no-tax increase bond to fund the construction of storm shelters and new parking lots at Purcell Junior High School and Purcell High School, as well as other projects.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.