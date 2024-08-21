'Trying To Be Proactive:' $45 Million Guthrie School Bond Proposal Addresses Population Growth, Overcrowding

he Guthrie school board is taking a $45 million bond proposal to voters next week. The city is growing fast and the bond is meant to help school overcrowding.

The Guthrie school board is taking a $45 million bond proposal to voters next week. The city is growing fast and the bond is meant to help school overcrowding.

They had to bring in at least 6 new portables just to keep up with the number of kids they had enrolled in this year.

“We're at capacity or just under capacity at so many schools,” Guthrie parent, Nick O’Connell, said. “If we had a new school or if we had added on to the some of the existing schools, the classroom sizes would be smaller and all kids would get a little bit more one on one time, that kind of thing.”

O'Connell says he'll be voting yes to the Guthrie school bond.

“This is how cities grow,” he said.

Guthrie born and raised, he's seen the need for change as his kids attend the same schools he did.

Guthrie Public Schools Superintendent Mike Simpson shares that vision.

“Trying to be, proactive to address those growing needs is the goal with this school bond package,” Simpson said.

The $45 million proposal would pay for maintenance and security upgrades all over the district as well as a much-needed new elementary school.

Simpson says the school will be in an area populated by hundreds of new homes, and it will help relieve pressure on other schools by allowing the district to redistribute where kids attend.

“Guthrie for so long has had inferior buildings to similar districts. And we are able to get out and vote and vote yes to continue to grow our city and better the future for our kids," O’Connell said.

Guthrie residents will have the opportunity to vote on this new bond proposal on August 27th and early voting begins tomorrow.