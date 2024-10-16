Oklahoma Senate District 47 Candidates Face Off In Key Debate Ahead Of November Election

Wednesday, October 16th 2024, 10:16 am
As voters prepare to decide on who will represent them ahead of the Nov. 5 election, residents in Oklahoma State Senate District 47 have the opportunity to hear from candidates on Wednesday.
District 47 represents a section of the northwest Oklahoma City metro, including parts of Oklahoma City, Edmond and Bethany.
At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, voters are invited to listen in to a debate between Republican candidate Kelly Hines and Democratic candidate Erin Brewer.
The debate, cohosted by News 9 and NonDoc Media, will be available on the News 9 website.
