Oklahoma Senate District 47 Candidates Face Off In Key Debate Ahead Of November Election

Candidates for Oklahoma State Senate District 47, which compromises part of the northwest Oklahoma City metro, will face one another ahead of the Nov. 5 election in a debate set for Wednesday night.

By: News 9

As voters prepare to decide on who will represent them ahead of the Nov. 5 election, residents in Oklahoma State Senate District 47 have the opportunity to hear from candidates on Wednesday.

District 47 represents a section of the northwest Oklahoma City metro, including parts of Oklahoma City, Edmond and Bethany.

At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, voters are invited to listen in to a debate between Republican candidate Kelly Hines and Democratic candidate Erin Brewer.

The debate, cohosted by News 9 and NonDoc Media, will be available on the News 9 website.