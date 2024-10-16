Oklahoma Senate District 47 Candidates Face Off In Key Debate Ahead Of November Election

Candidates for Oklahoma State Senate District 47, which compromises part of the northwest Oklahoma City metro, will face one another ahead of the Nov. 5 election in a debate set for Wednesday night.

Wednesday, October 16th 2024, 10:16 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

As voters prepare to decide on who will represent them ahead of the Nov. 5 election, residents in Oklahoma State Senate District 47 have the opportunity to hear from candidates on Wednesday.

District 47 represents a section of the northwest Oklahoma City metro, including parts of Oklahoma City, Edmond and Bethany.

At 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, voters are invited to listen in to a debate between Republican candidate Kelly Hines and Democratic candidate Erin Brewer.

The debate, cohosted by News 9 and NonDoc Media, will be available on the News 9 website.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 16th, 2024

September 10th, 2024

September 10th, 2024

August 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 17th, 2024

October 17th, 2024

October 17th, 2024

October 17th, 2024