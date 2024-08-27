Proposed Increase In Oklahoma City Hotel Tax Up For Vote Tuesday

A proposed increased hotel tax is on the ballot on Tuesday. If passed, city leaders say it could bring more than $11 million to promote tourism and improve city venues.

Tuesday, August 27th 2024, 6:07 am

By: News 9


Voters in Oklahoma City will decide whether to raise the city's hotel tax during Tuesday's election.

The city's current hotel tax rate is 5.5%, but for the first time in 20 years, it is seeking to raise it to 9.25%.

The tax is charged to anyone who stays overnight in a hotel or rents a home-sharing property like Airbnb in OKC.

The city says the increase would bring more than $11 million to promote tourism, and a portion of that would go towards the improvement of the OKC Fairgrounds and Convention Center.

If passed, the new rate goes into effect on October 1.

Ballots are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

