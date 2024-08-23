Boomer and Sooner Get Hype For OU Gamedays On The Porch

Jordan Ryan and Addie Crawford are getting game day ready with Boomer and Sooner on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

By: News 9

College Football is almost here, and the Sooners are preparing for their first SEC game.

AJ Graffeo said Boomer and Sooner are the faces of the Sooners, and their job is to get OU fans excited.

"It takes being the number one biggest sooner fan in all the land. They are full-time students here at the University of Oklahoma, and it's a team of six amazing, creative individuals," Graffeo said.

Boomer and Sooner perform all sorts of tricks and athletics during sporting and campus events, and Addie and Jordan had a chance to test out their skills.